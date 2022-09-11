Skip to main content
Jaguars vs. Commanders Inactives: Will Logan Thomas Make Week 1 Debut?

USA Today

With Kamren Curl already ruled out, Washington entered with two question marks at tight end.

LANDOVER, Md. -- Safety Kamren Curl (thumb) was ruled out of the Washington Commanders' Week 1 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars before the weekend arrived. 

Now we know rookie tight end Cole Turner (hamstring) will also be inactive, but Logan Thomas (knee) is active for this first week of the NFL season.

Joining them on the inactive list this weekend are rookies quarterback Sam Howell, cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, and guard Chris Paul. 

Four rookies and the veteran Curl will miss Week 1 against the Jags, but all things considered, will enter their first game as one of the healthier squads in the league.

For the Jacksonville Jaguars, defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi (calf) was listed as questionable entering the weekend, while running back Cam Robinson (ankle) was cleared for action before the final designations were issued on Friday afternoon. 

Fatukasi and Robinson are both indeed active for the visitors in this matchup, while five of their own teammates will not dress for Week 1.

Receiver Kendric Pryor, safety Daniel Thomas, running back Snoop Conner, cornerback Montaric Brown, and outside linebacker De'Shaan Dixon are all inactive for Jacksonville. 

For Washington, this new-look team will not only feature a new quarterback in Carson Wentz, but also welcome back Thomas and receiver Curtis Samuel who missed nearly all of his first season on the roster with lingering injuries last year. 

While this is as good as the news could be for the Commanders, all of the excitement will fade if the team doesn't come away with a Week 1 win.

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

