What Does History Say About Commanders vs. Jaguars in Week 1?

The Washington Commanders season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars is history in the making.

Of course, it's the first game for the Commanders under their new, permanent moniker ... but they'll face a team the Washington franchise has had a ton of success against in the past.

The Commanders are 6-1 all-time against the Jags going into Sunday's season opener and have won the last four meetings. The only time the Jags beat the Commanders? The year was 2002. That game, a 26-7 thumping against Washington, took place in Jacksonville ... meaning the Jaguars are seeking their first-ever win at FedEx Field.

Given the fact the Jaguars began playing in the NFL in 1995 and intra-conference games take place once every four years, there haven't been many opportunities for the two teams to face one another.

The last time the two teams played came in 2018. Josh Johnson was the quarterback, Adrian Peterson was the starting running back and kicker Dustin Hopkins nailed a game-winning field goal as time expired to give Washington a 16-13 victory.

While history may favor the Commanders against the Jaguars, 2022 is a brand new season and a lot has changed between the two teams since their last meeting. And with this being the season opener, it only adds to the emphasis of this game being a clean slate for both teams as they trek on through the new season.

Kickoff between the two teams is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.

