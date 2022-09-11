Washington Commanders WR Jahan Dotson Plays Hero in NFL Debut

With the game in its waning moments, Carson Wentz took one final heave to the end zone to potentially give the Washington Commanders the lead.

In the end zone, he found Jahan Dotson for his second touchdown of the game to give Washington a 26-22 lead with 1:52 left in the game. The Commanders would go on to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-22 in their season opener at FedEx Field.

Dotson didn’t have the busiest day, only catching three passes for 40 yards, but his two touchdowns couldn’t have come at a better time for Washington.

With a 7-3 lead in the second quarter, Wentz found Dotson for a seven-yard touchdown to extend Washington’s lead to 14-3.

The Commanders would go into halftime up by that score.

An efficient offensive performance was quickly on the verge of a collapse in the second half, as three turnovers helped give the Jaguars a 22-14 lead with 11:45 left in the game.

With just under two minutes to go, Washington had the ball at Jacksonville’s 24-yard line down 22-20. Rather than kick a field goal to take the lead, Wentz found Dotson in the end zone to give Washington the go-ahead score.

Dotson was drafted 16th overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. If Dotson can continue to contribute to Washington’s offense in this capacity, he may very well be in the discussion for Offensive Rookie of the Year come year’s end. A year of that caliber could also mean Washington is playing meaningful games well into January.

Dotson and the Commanders are back in action next Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

