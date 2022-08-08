Skip to main content

Commanders President Jason Wright Claps Back at Barstool Sports in Twitter Exchange

Jason Wright is backing the Commanders as always.

For the Washington Commanders, the 2022 season is about reshaping the franchise's image.

After years of racial controversy, toxic workplace allegations and losing, the Commanders have turned into one of the NFL's biggest laughing stocks, leading Barstool Sports to post this video about the team ...

One of the people leading the charge in reforming the Commanders' image is team president Jason Wright, who joined the franchise in August 2020.

Wright, a seven-year NFL veteran, became the fourth former player to become a team president and the first Black man to sit in the position in NFL history.

Since joining the team, Wright has played a visible role in the franchise and as one of the younger team presidents in the league, he has a strong relationship with the players.

That's why he rushed to the defense of players dancing during practice.

He first called out Barstool for incorrectly identifying the timing of the video, which took place during OTAs earlier this year rather than training camp. He also explained the significance behind the dance, which is a staple of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, a historically Black civic organization established in 1911 at Howard University.

Omega Psi Phi is part of the "Divine 9" historically Black fraternities and sororities.

Some noteworthy sports figures who are members of the fraternity are Malcolm Jenkins, Ray Lewis, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Other significant members outside of sports include Steve Harvey, Langston Hughes and Jesse Jackson Sr.

The Commanders still have a long way to go from reshaping their public perception, but allowing players to be themselves and bond is a step in the right direction.

