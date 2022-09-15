Commanders Look to 'Keep Momentum' vs. Lions

The Washington Commanders are looking to do something they haven't done as a franchise in 11 years ... start 2-0.

In order to do that, they'll have to beat the Detroit Lions, who scored 35 points in their season opener in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Ron Rivera stressed the importance of continuing to win early in the season.

“It would be nice to continue to play well and get some enthusiasm and continue to build that enthusiasm and continue to get fans back in the seats," Rivera said. "I think that would be tremendous. Hopefully they felt it, the fans that were there, felt it on Sunday and understand just how the players feed off of it. That would be great. For us, it’s really about keeping the momentum. What that does is it puts us in a position, I don’t want to get ahead of it, but it puts us in a position in the next game, we go into it with momentum.”

While it's Washington's first road test this weekend, wins sell and will continue to provide energy in the seats when the Commanders play at home later in the season.

The Commanders entered the season with the league's easiest strength of schedule, and it starts with these first two weeks. By getting ahead of the curve in September, it builds the path to the playoffs in December and January.

The Commanders and Lions kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday at Ford Field.

