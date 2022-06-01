Commanders Officially Cut Landon Collins: Cap Space Update

The team now has some cap space to work with.

It's the start of June and the Washington Commanders cap situation has undergone some changes.

The team cut Landon Collins back in March after the two sides couldn't agree to a new restructured contract, but general manager Martin Mayhew and the front office designated his release for June 1.

With the move, Washington frees up $12M of his $15.7M cap hit, leaving behind dead figures of $3.825M this year, and another $4.65M next season.

However, the important number here is that $12 million, which Washington will be able to use after 4 p.m. Wednesday to round out the roster.

Ron Rivera has mentioned a few times this offseason that the team would like to add a veteran linebacker. Cole Holcomb is expected to lead the charge at the middle linebacker position, but an addition of a veteran would be welcomed.

The team also might need to find a replacement on the defensive line for veteran Daron Payne.

Payne has walked off the field for OTA's on two separate occasions, including today. While the team drafted Alabama defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis in the second round, the team would be wise to not put all of its eggs in one basket.

Payne's walkouts could be linked to his current contract situation, where he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. Payne, a former first-round pick, is currently playing on his fifth-year rookie option.

The team could also use that money to restructure a deal with Collins, who has expressed interest of possibly returning to Washington with a new contract.