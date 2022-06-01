Skip to main content

Commanders Officially Cut Landon Collins: Cap Space Update

The team now has some cap space to work with.

It's the start of June and the Washington Commanders cap situation has undergone some changes.

The team cut Landon Collins back in March after the two sides couldn't agree to a new restructured contract, but general manager Martin Mayhew and the front office designated his release for June 1.

With the move, Washington frees up $12M of his $15.7M cap hit, leaving behind dead figures of $3.825M this year, and another $4.65M next season.

However, the important number here is that $12 million, which Washington will be able to use after 4 p.m. Wednesday to round out the roster.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

FedEx Stadium seats
Play

Home Sweet Home: New Commanders Stadium Will Certainly Stand Out

Report suggests future stadium will be the smallest in the NFL

By Ethan Hurwitz17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago
Daron Payne
Play

Time to Trade Daron Payne? D-Lineman Again Sits Out Washington Commanders OTA Drills

Starting to see a pattern here.

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Chase Young & Montez Sweat © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Washington OTAs Attendance: Chase Young, Montez Sweat Back - But Daron Payne Takes A Seat

All of this was expected, as illustrated last week by coach Ron Rivera.

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Ron Rivera has mentioned a few times this offseason that the team would like to add a veteran linebacker. Cole Holcomb is expected to lead the charge at the middle linebacker position, but an addition of a veteran would be welcomed.

The team also might need to find a replacement on the defensive line for veteran Daron Payne.

Payne has walked off the field for OTA's on two separate occasions, including today. While the team drafted Alabama defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis in the second round, the team would be wise to not put all of its eggs in one basket.

Payne's walkouts could be linked to his current contract situation, where he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. Payne, a former first-round pick, is currently playing on his fifth-year rookie option.

The team could also use that money to restructure a deal with Collins, who has expressed interest of possibly returning to Washington with a new contract.

FedEx Stadium seats
News

Home Sweet Home: New Commanders Stadium Will Certainly Stand Out

By Ethan Hurwitz17 minutes ago
Daron Payne
News

Time to Trade Daron Payne? D-Lineman Again Sits Out Washington Commanders OTA Drills

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
Chase Young & Montez Sweat © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Washington OTAs Attendance: Chase Young, Montez Sweat Back - But Daron Payne Takes A Seat

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
John Madden
News

New Madden 23 Cover Released

By Washington Football Staff1 hour ago
ryp wife
News

'Dark Places': Washington MVP Mark Rypien Sued By Ex, Citing Abuse

By Jeremy Brener4 hours ago
USATSI_15416411_168388359_lowres
News

'The Match' Preview: Brady, Rodgers, Mahomes and Allen Trash Talk on Golf

By Bri Amaranthus5 hours ago
Carson Wentz.
News

Commanders QB Carson Wentz: Top 20 Quarterback?

By Jeremy Brener18 hours ago
Fabian Moreau vs. Detroit
News

Washington Ex Fabian Moreau Finds New Team For 2022 Season

By Jeremy BrenerMay 31, 2022