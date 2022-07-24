Skip to main content

Commanders Madden 23 Ratings: Chase Young Top 10 DE?

Where does Chase Young rank among the NFL's best defensive ends?

Despite a rough 2021 season, Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young is still considered to be one of the best in the NFL at his position.

After winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020, Young struggled in his sophomore campaign, recording just 1.5 sacks and landing on injured reserve with a torn ACL in early November.

Facing adversity, the former No. 2 overall pick wants to prove himself as one of the league's premier pass rushers.

Madden 23 released its ratings recently ahead of its August 19 launch and awarded Young with an 86 rating out of 99, good enough for 11th in the NFL at the position.

Those who ranked ahead of him include Aaron Donald, Myles Garrett, Nick Bosa, Cameron Heyward, Von Miller, Cameron Jordan, Demarcus Lawrence, Jeffery Simmons, Calais Campbell and J.J. Watt.

Here's the rest of the Commanders defensive end ratings ...

Overall

Chase Young: 86

Montez Sweat: 80

Efe Obada: 72

Casey Toohill: 67

James Smith-Williams: 67

Shaka Toney: 64

William Bradley-King: 63

Daniel Wise: 61

Bunmi Rotimi: 59

Speed

Montez Sweat: 91

Chase Young: 87

Casey Toohill: 85

James Smith-Williams: 85

Shaka Toney: 85

William Bradley-King: 79


Efe Obada: 83

Bunmi Rotimi: 70

Daniel Wise: 69

Acceleration

Montez Sweat: 93

Chase Young: 91

Casey Toohill: 89

James Smith-Williams: 88

Shaka Toney: 88

William Bradley-King: 87

Efe Obada: 86

Daniel Wise: 73

Bunmi Rotimi: 73

Agility

Chase Young: 86

Shaka Toney: 83

Montez Sweat: 82

Casey Toohill: 81

Efe Obada: 77

William Bradley-King: 74

James Smith-Williams: 72

Bunmi Rotimi: 68

Daniel Wise: 67

