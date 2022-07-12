Most Exciting Offseason Addition for Commanders?

Is it quarterback Carson Wentz, or one of his weapons?

The Washington Commanders made headlines for a plethora of reason throughout the offseason, relating to reasons both on and off the field.

Perhaps the biggest on-field story was the acquisition of quarterback Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts. Wentz, who finished third in NFL MVP voting in 2017, will aim to bring the Commanders some stability at the position after starting 10 different signal-callers since the departure of Kirk Cousins in 2018.

While having a new leader at quarterback - especially one with the flashes Wentz has shown - is certainly notable, it's not the most exciting offseason move the Commanders made. That honor goes to first-round receiver Jahan Dotson, according to Yardbarker.

Washington desperately needed help for Terry McLaurin and likely found it with Dotson. With the hope of Curtis Samuel returning healthy, Washington has a strong trio of wideouts for new quarterback Carson Wentz. - Yardbarker's Seth Trachtman

The No. 16 overall pick in the draft out of Penn State, Dotson is off to a fast start in Washington, turning in strong performances during OTAs.

"He's done a nice job," offensive coordinator Scott Turner said. "He came in, it looks like it's not too big for him. He's playing fast. He's consistently getting separation, he's catching the ball."

Turner isn't the only Commanders coach pleased with Dotson's start. Dating back to rookie minicamp, Dotson has made a positive initial impression on Commanders head coach Ron Rivera.

"We were real pleased to see what we saw from him," Rivera said in early May. "I thought he moved around really well. He's so smooth.

"He is a really good route-runner, and just watching his natural catching ability, that was kind of cool. It was good to see. It really was."

Though Dotson was the fifth receiver off the board on draft night, it's clear he's thought of quite highly inside Washington's building. With the recently extended star wideout Terry McLaurin flanking Dotson, the Commanders are sure to "excite" come Week 1.