Washington Weapons: Where Do Commanders Skill Players Rank Among NFL?

With the NFL season quickly approaching, the Washington Commanders are gearing up to show off a somewhat revamped new offense.

In a recent ranking by ESPN of the NFL's top offensive playmaking units, the Commanders landed at No. 23. Though the ranking may not be particularly high, this is actually the highest pre-season ranking the offense has seen in the last three years, as they were No. 24 in 2021 and No. 32 in 2020.

The Washington offense is headlined by none other than star wide receiver Terry McLaurin. In 2021, McLaurin finished with 1053 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns at 13.7 yards per catch. This came on the heels of a 2020 season where he similarly produced with 1118 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns at 12.9 yards per catch.

This production has come despite him playing with a wildly variable quarterback situation -- McLaurin has run routes for eight different quarterbacks in just three seasons with the team. With new pickup quarterback Carson Wentz offering potentially better play at the position, McLaurin seems poised to reach new heights.

As a whole, McLaurin has firmly established himself as one of the league's premier receivers. Though he may not be there yet, coming fresh off a three-year extension worth up to $71 million, McLaurin is well on his way to entrenching himself as one of the league's superstars.

In addition, the team's first-round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Jahan Dotson, offers a lot of promise as a complementary receiver to McLaurin.

Past these two receivers, the offensive weapons start to thin out. Receiver Curtis Samuel and tight end Logan Thomas are coming off injuries, and running back Antonio Gibson is yet to see a greater role in the offense.

As a whole, the Commanders' offense seems full of potential -- they may very well be a dark horse candidate for a breakout offense this season.