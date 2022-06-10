Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Offseason Rankings: Where Do Commanders Land?

The offseason rankings reflect the tough offseason the Washington Commanders have dealt with.

ESPN has recently released its full list of offseason rankings. In relatively little surprise, the Washington Commanders come in at No. 26 -- meaning they had the seventh worst offseason in the league.

Despite quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick's season-ending injury in the 2021 season opener, the team has made an aggressive push forward for who it believes could be a franchise quarterback: Carson Wentz.

At his best, Wentz was a legitimately MVP contender, nearly winning the award in 2017 if not for an untimely ACL tear against the Los Angeles Rams. 

In his six years in the NFL, Wentz has passed for 20,374 yards, 140 touchdowns, and 57 interceptions at a completion percentage of 62.6 percent. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

dougdelrio
Play

'Ignorant, Ignorant Man': Former All-Pro WR Calls Out Commanders DC Jack Del Rio After 'Dust-Up' Comment

The Washington Commanders defensive coordinator is receiving a lot of flak for his recent comments.

By Jeremy Brener18 hours ago
18 hours ago
FedEx Stadium seats
Play

Washington Commanders Move to Virginia 'Appears Dead' After Bill Pulled: Details

There was a plan in place to possibly move the team to Virginia.

By David Harrison19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Jack Del Rio PC © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Play

NFL Reacts to 'Dust-Up' Apology from Washington Commanders Coach Jack Del Rio

Washington Commands defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio finds himself in national headlines for all the wrong reasons.

By Arnav Sharma23 hours ago
23 hours ago

In his career-best 2017 season, Wentz was showed off electric playmaking ability, passing for 3296 yards with a fantastic 33-to-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Another positive move for the club was replacing guards Brandon Scherff and Ereck Flowers with new signees Andrew Norwell and Trai Turner, which will allow them to build on an already above-average running game behind Antonio Gibson.

Consequently, the most significant negative of this offseason for the Commanders may be the amount of capital they gave up for Wentz. 

The team swapped second round picks with the Indianapolis Colts (equivalent to the 36th pick in the draft) while also giving up a 2022 third-round pick and conditional 2023 third-round pick. On the surface, it does look like Washington overpaid for the aging quarterback. 

As a whole, the perceived success of this offseason depends mainly on Wentz's production; if Wentz can come even remotely close to his 2017 production, the narrative on this offseason for the Commanders will quickly shift and be looked at in a much more favorable light.

dougdelrio
News

'Ignorant, Ignorant Man': Former All-Pro WR Calls Out Commanders DC Jack Del Rio After 'Dust-Up' Comment

By Jeremy Brener18 hours ago
FedEx Stadium seats
News

Washington Commanders Move to Virginia 'Appears Dead' After Bill Pulled: Details

By David Harrison19 hours ago
Jack Del Rio PC © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL Reacts to 'Dust-Up' Apology from Washington Commanders Coach Jack Del Rio

By Arnav Sharma23 hours ago
Jack Del Rio
News

‘Dust-Up’: Commanders Coach Jack Del Rio Apologizes for Capitol Attack Remark

By Jeremy BrenerJun 8, 2022
Ron Rivera, Head Coach, Washington Commanders
News

Commanders OTA Notebook: Team Work, Takeaways, and Ron Rivera Preaches Discipline

By David HarrisonJun 8, 2022
Carson Wentz, Taylor Heinicke, Washington Commanders
News

Commanders OTA Notebook: Rough Finale for Carson Wentz and Offense

By David HarrisonJun 8, 2022
red ron was dal
News

'Are You F*cking Kidding Me?': Ron Rivera Not Happy After Commanders OTA's Big Hit

By Jeremy Brener and David HarrisonJun 8, 2022
OTA
News

Commanders QB Carson Wentz: Biggest NFL Storyline?

By David HarrisonJun 8, 2022