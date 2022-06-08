'Are You F*cking Kidding Me?': Ron Rivera Not Happy After Commanders OTA's Big Hit

ASHBURN, Va. - The Washington Commanders are back on the field for OTA's Wednesday getting the team prepared for training camp next month.

We're still two full months away from the preseason, the first appropriate time to truly be physical against another opponent, but that's not what safety Jeremy Reaves was thinking today.

During a drill, Reaves knocked out second-year wide receiver Dyami Brown out of practice with head-to-head contact that might have given him a concussion.

"Are you f*cking kidding me?" were the first words out of head coach Ron Rivera's mouth.

Rivera immediately stopped practice and chewed out everyone on the team to try and ensure that something like this wouldn't happen again.

Brown walked off with trainers and appeared not to feel right. Reaves came over as he walked off to apologize.

Another note of significance on the matter is that Brown likely shouldn't have been on the field during that drill. Carson Wentz was the quarterback, so the first team got reps. However, Curtis Samuel, who likely would have been out there instead of Brown, was on the side field not participating in drills today. This could be a mandated rest day or Samuel is injured once again.

While this isn't a make-or-break time for the Commanders' season and actual football still isn't on the horizon for another three months, moments like these can affect a team down the line if it isn't properly taken care of. Rivera seemed to take control of the situation quickly in hopes of not making this an issue moving forward.