Panthers 23, Commanders 21 Notebook: Rookie Rally Falls Short

On Saturday afternoon the Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers got their NFL preseason games started with a matchup of former top two draft picks, quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Baker Mayfield.

With all three touchdowns by rookies - including two fourth-quarter runs by quarterback Sam Howell - Washington was in position to win its first "game" under the Commanders brand. But two late defensive penalties - one that negated what would have been a game-clinching strip-sack turnover - set up a walk-off Panthers field goal.

Let's dig beneath the score and the stats, in our first postgame notebook of the year.

CLEAR AND PRESENT NEED

While there were still some clinging to the emotional connection they have with players like quarterback Taylor Heinicke and running back Antonio Gibson, it's clear this team went out and effectively addressed critical areas.

Last season, the team was plagued by turnovers and the stress it put on Washington's defense. In the first preseason game those same issues cropped up, from familiar sources (a fumble by Gibson).

Meanwhile, the Commanders' best success of the starter rotations came when the newcomers got more involved as Carson Wentz went to rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. eight times on a 14-play drive.

That one ended with a touchdown.

This isn't to say the new offense will never struggle or make mistakes, or that the defense didn't create their own problems last year either, but the potential with the new guys is as clear as the return of old habits was from last year's starters.

GETTING IN SOME CARDIO

As preseason schedules go, the Commanders may have the best one.

In this week's game alone the team faced quarterbacks with very different styles in Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker, and Matt Corral.

Next up, the team will face Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.

Going up against some of the most versatile talents in the league is only going to make the Commanders defense more able to adapt to competition, even if they're gassed while doing it.

ROOM TO GROW

Less than one week since replacing former defensive line coach Sam Mills III with Jeff Zgonina, Washington's defensive line looked too passive at times but showed signs of life and got some solid pushes as well.

The unit was expected to be one of the best in the NFL last year and, outside of missing Chase Young, is largely the same if not improved this season.

Still, even without Young, there's too much talent for the Commanders' defensive line to not be a problem every week for their opponents. So we'll be looking week-to-week to see how the coaching change impacts the play on the field.