Commanders vs. Panthers GAMEDAY Preview: 3 Storylines to Watch

Washington Commanders fans, rejoice! The offseason is officially in the rearview mirror.

The Commanders will kick off their preseason with a matchup against the Carolina Panthers today at 1 p.m.

Though Washington has had its fair share of tumultuous seasons recently, the franchise will look to a renovated roster to help turn around its luck. Here's everything to look forward to in Saturday's matchup:

How will the quarterbacks look?

With the Commanders acquiring former MVP candidate Carson Wentz, there's a renewed optimism for the team's passing attack.

Throughout the offseason and training camp, there have been reports of chemistry developing between Wentz and star receiver Terry McLaurin. The opportunity to continue honing this in a simulated game setting will be critical for the connection to burgeon in the fall.

Per head coach Ron Rivera, backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke and rookie Sam Howell will also see the field following Wentz's first few drives.

For Howell, this will be an important opportunity to finally experience the faster play speed of the NFL.

Can the defense regain its prowess?

After a 2020 season in which the Commanders defense ranked as the No. 5 overall defense in both yards and points, the 2021 defense regressed heavily, ending at No. 22 and No. 25 in those categories respectively.

This seemingly random drop in proficiency can be partially attributed to injury. It'll be interesting to see whether the team's adjustment in defensive coaching, led by defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, can help the team regain its former stature.

How pro-ready is Jahan Dotson, exactly?

The promising young wide receiver was taken with the No. 14 pick in the draft and has since impressed throughout camp.

As a complementary piece to the offense's cornerstone in McLaurin, Dotson will get his first real chance to shine against NFL-level talent.