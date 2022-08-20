Run Rookie Run: Commanders Make Right Move Starting Brian Robinson Jr. Over Antonio Gibson

The Washington Commanders first-team offense didn't score any points against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday or convert even one third-down attempt.

So a lot of people are going to come away disappointed in what they saw in the 24-14 loss.

But if you ask me, the Commanders won on the first snap of the game because rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was lined up behind quarterback Carson Wentz instead of Antonio Gibson.

In the week of practices that led up to Saturday's preseason contest, we watched as Robinson got his typical work with the first and second teams.

Meanwhile, Gibson was in on special teams - both in punt protection and kickoff return - for the first time all training camp, and even got reps with the third team offense early in the week.

Asked about it routinely throughout the week, Rivera discounted the developments publicly as an attempt to simply spread the work and prepare all players as much as possible.

Coach speak at its best.

But actions speak louder than words, and those included Gibson returning the opening kickoff and Robinson getting the first snap of the game.

Not only that, but the starting unit workload was drastically different as well.

While the rookie got eight carries, Gibson had just one.

Robinson's touches produced 31 yards and three first downs. Gibson's resulted in a loss of one yard.

Gibson was also targeted on a pass, something Robinson did not get, but if J.D. McKissic isn't inactive for the game, that rep likely goes to him.

Between practice trends and in-game roles, the starting running back job is clearly Brian Robinson Jr.'s. And while it may have come earlier than expected, it's not really a surprise to anyone who's been watching this year's Commanders team closely this preseason.