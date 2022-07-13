2021 NFL Redraft: Commanders Get Familiar Face

With the 19th selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders drafted linebacker Jamin Davis out of Kentucky. As a whole, Commanders fans can't help but feel a bit underwhelmed by Davis' performance a year later. However, Pro Football Focus' redraft of the 2021 NFL Draft would've made fans contest.

PFF has the team selecting current Commanders offensive lineman Samuel Cosmi out of Texas -- the same Cosmi, in fact, who Washington drafted in the second round of the same draft.

In his rookie season, Cosmi stood out as one of the best young offensive tackles in the league and was arguably the third-best rookie tackle behind stars Penei Sewell of the Detroit Lions and Rashawn Slater of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Due to encountering some early injury problems following a Week 5 ankle injury against the New Orleans Saints, leading to four missed games, and a Week 11 hip injury that landed him on injured reserve for the rest of the season, Cosmi was only able play nine games for the Commanders.

Given his excellent rookie season, it makes sense that Cosmi would be seen as a first-round prospect in a redraft.

Washington's actual first-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, Davis, struggled to find a stable role in the defense. Despite playing in 16 games, he only started in eight, accumulating just 76 tackles and one sack along the way.

Moving forward, Davis' profile as a speedy linebacker still offers hope for his development into a top-tier defensive project. However, his confidence and mental processing will have to make a jump entering year two.