Washington Commanders 'Responsible' For DC's 2026 FIFA World Cup Snub?

When the sites for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to be held in Canada, the United States and Mexico, were revealed earlier this week, it was a bit of a surprise to not see Washington D.C. on the list.

The list included the following sites:

Atlanta - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Boston - Gillette Stadium (Foxboro, Ma.)

Dallas - AT&T Stadium

Guadalajara - Estadio Akron

Houston - NRG Stadium

Kansas City - Arrowhead Stadium

Los Angeles - SoFi Stadium

Mexico City - Estadio Azteca

Miami - Hard Rock Stadium

New York City - MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)

Philadelphia - Lincoln Financial Field

San Francisco - Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, Ca.)

Seattle - Lumen Field

Toronto - BMO Field

Vancouver - BC Place

But the biggest snub was possibly D.C., which was named a site the last time the United States hosted the event back in 1994.

According to the Washington Post, this is the fault of the Washington Commanders.

"There is one entity that is responsible: the Washington Commanders," Washington Post soccer writer Steven Goff told 106.7 The Fan.

Back in 1994, the World Cup was played at Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, but it is no longer used and is expected to be demolished soon.

That leaves the possibility of FedEx Field being used, but with the stadium in poor condition and outside the D.C. area, it was passed up for other options like Kansas City, Seattle and Philadelphia, all of whom were not host cities back in 1994.

The Commanders have made efforts to look for a new stadium in the DMV area, but have been unsuccessful so far in their pursuit.