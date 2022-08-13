Skip to main content

WATCH: Commanders Rookie QB Sam Howell Scores First NFL TD

Howell was drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell has found the end zone for the first time in his career.

The fifth-round pick scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter of his preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers on a 17-yard scramble.

The run capped off a seven-play, 74-yard drive ... perhaps the best drive we've seen from the Commanders all day.

In a recent ranking of the best Day 3 rookies for the 2022 NFL season, Pro Football Focus ranked Howell as the third-most anticipated player to watch.

"Early reports out of Commanders camp have not been kind to newly acquired quarterback Carson Wentz. While Howell looks unlikely to unseat Wentz in Year 1, Howell could still beat out Taylor Heinicke for the QB2 job. And if the reports are to be believed, he looks to be doing just that.

Howell has NFL-caliber arm talent and mobility, but the questions about how the offense he played in at North Carolina would translate to the league caused him to fall to the fifth round. If he’s already picking up the Commanders' offense, that’s a great sign for the future."

Though he was only a fifth-round pick, there was instant hype surrounding Howell as a potential franchise quarterback-level option down the line.

In college, he boasted a powerful arm with complementary athleticism and mobility. Though his biggest question marks were with accuracy and mechanics, he consistently showed the ability to be an electric playmaker through both the ground and air. In addition, he was able to work through progressions fairly quickly -- a rare trait for a quarterback with his level of athleticism.

With him continuing to impress throughout training camp, Howell has quickly made himself known to the league as a genuine prospective franchise quarterback for a team that, for years, has been desperate for one.

The Commanders trail 20-13 in the middle of the fourth quarter.

