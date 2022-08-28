Commanders RB Jaret Patterson: Surprise Cut or Roster Lock?

One of the top running backs in college football during his time with Buffalo, Jaret Patterson is battling for his livelihood with the Washington Commanders.

With Washington’s starters sitting out their preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, the undrafted free agent from 2021 was on center stage. He needed a superior performance to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

Despite the Commanders falling to the Baltimore Ravens 17-15, the 22-year-old played well in gaining 47 yards on 11 attempts while catching four Sam Howell passes for another 45 yards. Patterson ran hard and fought for tough yards.

So what does this mean for Patterson? He made Washington's 53-man roster as a rookie last year, so why is he back on the roster bubble?

"My mindset is that I know I'm an undrafted guy," Patterson said. "I have to prove it every year, not just one year but every single year. That's just my journey and what I've been doing my whole life. That's what I'm going to continue to do."

For what it's worth, three weeks ago when the Commanders released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2022 season, Patterson was listed at No. 5 trailing Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, Brian Robinson, and Jonathan Williams. The issue here is the numbers game, especially considering that all four running backs ahead of him on the depth chart were inactive for this third and final preseason game.

If Washington decides to waive Patterson ahead of the August 31 deadline, any of the other 31 teams can pick him up. For a player that was one of the most productive college running backs in history, and already proved he's NFL-ready after making the Commanders roster last season, it’s not hard to imagine Patterson getting claimed.

As a rookie undrafted free agent last season, Patterson registered 339 total yards, including two touchdowns. He showed versatility as well catching 10 out of 11 of his targets for 73 yards.

Right now, it seems that Gibson (who may be sinking a bit and being moved to special-teams duty) and Robinson are locks at RB1 heading into the regular-season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Meanwhile, McKissic is going to be the third-down back for new quarterback Carson Wentz.

That leaves the battle between Patterson and Williams, and whether Rivera and his staff choose to keep four running backs on the roster. Williams has seen limited success after entering the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills back in 2016. Last season with Washington, Williams produced just 79 yards on 17 rushes. And Patterson? It's still about promise ... and a tight fit.