Source: Commanders Scouting Delaware LB for 2023 NFL Draft

Fightin' Blue Hens defender might not need to make much travel next year

The Washington Commanders loaded up on offensive players this past April in the NFL Draft, but how will they attack 2023?

Well, they may flip sides of the ball for this potential selection.

A source tells Washington Football that the Commanders have expressed interest and already begun scouting University of Delaware linebacker Johnny Buchanan as a possible 2023 acquisition.

Buchanan is one of the FCS’s brightest stars, being named to two All-CAA teams in his collegiate career. The New Jersey native has racked up 178 total tackles as he enters his fifth season as a Fightin' Blue Hen.

The Commanders are not alone in their interest for Buchanan. He has also received interest from two other teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tennessee Titans.

A powerful defender, Buchanan can add more speed and force to a defensive unit that already boasts some of the NFL’s most unsung players, including Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen and Jamin Davis.

Buchanan recently made waves on social media for a video of a tackling drill that showcased his speed, alongside his forceful tackling ability.

With the Commanders entering a big 2022 season with hopes of their defense improving from last year, the coaching staff’s focuses are on the gridiron. However, the front office never rests when it comes down to improving the squad for future seasons.

For reference, Washington has taken 11 linebackers in the NFL draft since 2010. Does Buchanan have what it takes to be the 12th?

He certainly expects himself to do so.