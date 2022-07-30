Commanders Sign OT Rashod Hill; Shakeup Coming on Offensive Line?

The Washington Commanders' offensive line room feels a little more full Saturday after the team signed former Minnesota Vikings tackle Rashod Hill to a contract.

Hill went undrafted in 2016, signing with his hometown Jacksonville Jaguars, but he failed to suit up for his team and was signed by the Vikings midway through his rookie season.

Hill managed to stay in Minnesota for six years, a long time for a player who never really built a home in the starting lineup. Hill played 74 games with the Vikings from 2016-21, but only managed to start 22 of those games.

He was often used as the team's swing tackle and would only come in to relieve an injured starter.

That could be the role Hill ends up playing in Washington.

As of now, veteran Charles Leno Jr. and second-year pro Sam Cosmi are expected to start at the tackle positions, but the competition for who will win the backup job is tight.

Cornelius Lucas appears to be the favorite, but considering he is on the NFI (Non-Football Injury) List, there's a lot of fogginess regarding his situation.

Apart from Lucas, there's veteran journeyman Willie Beavers, Hill's teammate in Minnesota and third-year player Saahdiq Charles, who hasn't lived up to expectations after being taken in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Ultimately, training camp is all about competing and trying to find the best 53 people to make the roster, and signing Hill forces everyone to prove themselves worthy of making the team.