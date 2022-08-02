Skip to main content

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Excited to Play with Carson Wentz: 'He Was Huge For Me'

The Washington Commanders' star receiver elaborated on what his contract extension means to him as he enters training camp and the 2022 NFL season.

Washington Commanders star wide receiver Terry McLaurin continues to cement himself as the face of the franchise.

In a recent interview with NFL Live, McLaurin talked about new Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz's impact on his decision to sign a three-year, $71 million extension with the team.

"He was huge for me to sign that contract," McLaurin said.

McLaurin also elaborated on what signing the contract meant for him entering training camp.

"For me personally, you want to have the business side taken care of," McLaurin said. "Obviously, you know this league is not for long and you know when you have the opportunity to sign a contract, you know too much is given, much is also expected, and so to be able to set myself up and my family and help my community... it was very emotional for me..."

The decision to sign the contract came after a brief holdout from the star receiver during minicamp earlier in June.

In 2021, McLaurin finished with 1053 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns at 13.7 yards per catch. This came on the heels of a 2020 season where he similarly produced with 1118 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns at 12.9 yards per catch.

This production has come despite him playing with a wildly variable quarterback situation -- McLaurin has run routes for eight different quarterbacks in just three seasons with the team. With new pickup quarterback Wentz offering potentially better play at the position, McLaurin seems poised to reach new heights.

As a whole, McLaurin has firmly established himself as one of the league's premier receivers. While continuing to become an emerging face of the franchise, he is also well on his way to entrenching himself as one of the league's superstars.

