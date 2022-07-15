Commanders WR Terry McLaurin: Top 10 Receiver?

Amongst all the misery that plagues Washington Commanders fans, wide receiver Terry McLaurin has emerged as a bright spot.

The star wide receiver has quickly made a name for himself with his crafty route running ability, incredible ball tracking, and overall flashy play.

In a recent survey of over 50 league executives, coaches, scouts, and players curated by ESPN, a list of the top 10 ranked wide receivers from 2021 was created. McLaurin did not find himself in the top 10 list, finishing with an honorable mention among eight other honorable mentions.

In order, the top 10 receivers in 2021 according to NFL personnel were:

1. Davante Adams (Green Bay Packers)

2. DeAndre Hopkins (Arizona Cardinals)

3. Stefon Diggs (Buffalo Bills)

4. Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs)

5. Julio Jones (Tennessee Titans)

6. Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers)

7. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

8. Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints)

9. DK Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks)

10. A.J. Brown (Tennessee Titans)

Did McLaurin get snubbed?

In 2021, McLaurin finished with 1053 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns at 13.7 yards per catch. This came on the heels of a 2020 season where he similarly produced with 1118 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns at 12.9 yards per catch. This production has come despite him playing with a wildly variable quarterback situation -- McLaurin has run routes for eight different quarterbacks in just three seasons with the team.

As a whole, McLaurin has firmly established himself as one of the league's premier receivers. Though he may not be there yet, coming fresh off a three-year extension worth up to $71 million, McLaurin is well on his way to finding his way onto the top 10 list in upcoming seasons.