Commanders TE Antonio Gandy-Golden Retiring From NFL; What's Next?
A shocking development came out during Day 2 of Washington Commanders training camp.
Ron Rivera announced to the media that tight end Antonio Gandy-Golden is retiring from the NFL and returning to school.
Gandy-Golden had shuffled between the 53-man roster and practice squad during his two seasons in Washington and transitioned to tight end earlier this offseason for one last shot to make the team. However, it appears that he is looking to transition to a new career.
Through two seasons, while appearing in 10 games, Gandy-Golden had just one catch.
Coming out of Liberty University, there was a lot of hype that Gandy-Golden could provide height and size to the receiver room in Washington. Since the former fourth-round pick joined Washington in 2020, his production never met expectations.
The team cut him earlier this year, but signed him to a Reserve/Futures contract to keep him on the 90-man roster ahead of training camp.
"I don't like being on the sidelines. I don't like not playing, so it was just different." Gandy-Golden said earlier this offseason. "Just being able to overcome that with the here [in Washington] ... the coaches and the treatment staff just helping me out, I feel better for it."
Even though Gandy-Golden's football career didn't pan out in the NFL and with the Commanders, it appears that he has a ton of support and respect from his teammates and coaches.
With Gandy-Golden no longer on the roster, the team now has an open roster spot and just four tight ends on the team.