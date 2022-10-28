Skip to main content

Washington Trade Calls on RB Antonio Gibson; Should Commanders Listen?

Washington has its stated position. But that is not stopping NFL teams from calling the Commanders with trade ideas centering around Antonio Gibson.
The Washington Commanders are still surfing off an impressive win against the Green Bay Packers, and as they look forward to NFL Week 10 and a meeting with the Indianapolis Colts, there is logic in believing they'll need all the ground-game help they can get.

But that is not stopping NFL teams from calling the Commanders with trade ideas centering around Antonio Gibson.

Should coach Ron Rivera's team listen?

"Being able to use those guys, as a one-two punch on first, second down, then you bring J.D. McKissic, again and you get the ball in his hands,'' Rivera said of Gibson's involvement alongside rookie. Brian Robinson Jr. ... "Very dynamic ...''

But does a team with a 3-4 record that is getting lapped by the competition in the NFC East really need three "very dynamic'' backs?

We will suggest that as Robinson emerges as the clear leader of the backfield, and as Gibson has just one year left on his contract after 2022 ... the Commanders should be listening.

Or even calling.

The same handful of teams that came up short in the bidding for a Christian McCaffrey trade figure as exploratory partners. Do the Rams need a back? Do the Bills need another back?

The Commanders are back in action Sunday against the Colts. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium. ... and then comes Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. ... at which time Washington will field more calls and have to make 

