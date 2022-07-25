Commanders and Company: NFC East Training Camp Primer

Seems like just yesterday the Washington Football Team was walking off the field for the last time, and soon the Washington Commanders will look to begin the franchise's next chapter with a positive step forward.

Before the games comes training camp, and while the Commanders have plenty of storylines to follow, so does the rest of the NFC East.

Let's take a look at each, as we get ready for the action!

DALLAS COWBOYS

Best Free Agent Signing: DE Dante Fowler Jr.

Biggest Free Agent Loss: DE Randy Gregory

Best NFL Draft Pick: WR Jalen Tolbert (3rd Round)

Biggest Training Camp Question: Can receiver CeeDee Lamb acclimate to his top role in Dallas' offense with Amari Cooper sent to the Cleveland Browns this offseason?

Player We Wish Was in Washington: LB Micah Parsons

NEW YORK GIANTS

Best Free Agent Signing: TE Ricky Seals-Jones

Biggest Free Agent Loss: CB James Bradberry

Best NFL Draft Pick: RT Evan Neal (1st Round)

Biggest Training Camp Question: In his most important season, quarterback Daniel Jones will have to play without the player he's targeted the most in his career with tight end Evan Engram playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars now. Who will be 'Danny Dimes' new favorite receiver?

Player We Wish Was in Washington: WR Darius Slayton

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Best Free Agent Signing: CB James Bradberry

Biggest Free Agent Loss: S Rodney McLeod

Best NFL Draft Pick: LB Nakobe Dean (3rd Round)

Biggest Training Camp Question: This one is simple. Will receiver A.J. Brown and quarterback Jalen Hurts get on the same page before the regular season starts? Because, if not, it may not happen at all and Philly may be shopping for a new quarterback in 2023.

Player We Wish Was in Washington: G Landon Dickerson

Best Free Agent Signing: G, Trai Turner

Biggest Free Agent Loss: G, Brandon Scherff

Best NFL Draft Pick: RB, Brian Robinson Jr. (3rd Round)

Biggest Training Camp Question: Will offensive coordinator Scott Turner figure out how to maximize his talent-filled offense?

Next Player We Want Re-Signed by the Washington Commanders: LB Cole Holcomb