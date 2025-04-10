Commanders projected to secure intriguing QB in 2025 NFL Draft

Commander Country

Could the Commanders add another quarterback to the roster later this month?

Dec 29, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn looks on from the sidelines against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL Draft kicks off two weeks from today in Green Bay, Wisconsin. After hitting on multiple selections last year, the Washington Commanders are looking for another solid haul to continue building around star quarterback Jayden Daniels. There's a lot of excitement building behind the franchise after a run to the NFC Championship in what was an impressive campaign.

Obviously, Washington has its quarterback of the present and future in Daniels, who has the potential to develop into one of the faces of the league. However, could the Commanders make another addition to their quarterback room through the draft?

ESPN's Ben Solak projected landing spots for 12 of the top quarterbacks on the board. In a prediction that might surprise Commanders' fans, Solak makes a case for Washington to sign Oregon's Dillon Gabriel as an undrafted free agent.

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) looks to pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the third quarter in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"Gabriel leaves college as one of the most productive passers in NCAA history, but he does not project as an NFL passer," Solak wrote. "He's 5-11 and does not have the movement traits or arm talent of Bryce Young or Kyler Murray. Gabriel has a quick release and fast eyes, so he could work in college-inspired offenses like those in Washington (Kliff Kingsbury) or potentially Las Vegas (Chip Kelly)."

Gabriel spent six years at the college level, beginning his time at UCF before transferring to Oklahoma. He played out his final season with the Oregon Ducks, leading the team to the College Football Playoff while being named a Heisman finalist. He tossed 25+ touchdowns in five of his years, accomplishing the feat with all three of the schools he played at.

Jan 29, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team quarterback Dillon Gabriel of Oregon (8) talks with media members after Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

In 2024, Gabriel completed 326/447 passes for 3,857 yards with 30 touchdowns to six interceptions while adding seven more scores on the ground.

Though he'll be 24 when the draft begins, Gabriel is well-established. He's the FBS all-time leader in total touchdowns (189) and is tied for the FBS all-time lead in passing touchdowns (155). Gabriel also ranks second in FBS history in career passing yards (18,722) and total yards (19,931). He's started 63 games, the most by a quarterback in FBS history.

The Commanders currently have three quarterbacks under contract ahead of the 2025 season. Along with Daniels, Marcus Mariota and Sam Hartman round out the room. Mariota served as the primary backup quarterback last season while Hartman spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

