WATCH: Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Keeping Washington Alive vs. 49ers

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin continues to shine.

With the team trailing by two touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers, the Commanders are staying in it thanks to McLaurin's heroics.

After surrendering a second touchdown to 49ers tight end George Kittle, Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke led a four-play, 75-yard drive highlighted by a pair of McLaurin catches.

The first came on a 51-yard bomb that got the team deep inside the red zone ...

After Brian Robinson Jr. ran the ball three yards to get inside the five, Heinicke found McLaurin for a three-yard score.

It's only McLaurin's fourth touchdown of the season, but that doesn't describe how valuable he has been to the Washington offense. Last week, he recorded his third straight 1,000 yard season. Now, he's on pace to shatter his career high when he caught for 1,118 yards in 2020. He'll likely fall short of Santana Moss' 1,483 yards he had back in 2005, but plays like these will have him climbing up the franchise record books.

On the ensuing drive, the 49ers had a big play from Brandon Aiyuk, which got San Francisco into the red zone. However, the Commanders held the Niners out of the end zone and San Francisco had to settle for a chip shot field goal.

The Commanders trail the 49ers 24-14 at the start of the fourth quarter.

