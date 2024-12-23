What Jayden Daniels and Dan Quinn Said About Terry McLaurin After Commanders-Eagles
The Washington Commanders squared up against the Philadelphia Eagles for the second time this season. The two NFC East squads are in play for the division title, though the Eagles lead by two games with only two games remaining on both team's schedules.
The Commanders got the better of the second game, though, securing a big victory in Landover, MD, against the Eagles to snap their huge win streak. It was a late-game touchdown from rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels to wide receiver Jamison Crowder that gave Washington a late lead over Philadelphia to eventually seal the win for the Commanders.
The 36-33 win came with a short margin, and Daniels had to throw for five touchdown passes to come away on the right side of the win column. One of those went to star wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who Daniels was complimentary of after the game.
“It means a lot just to have people step up and make plays," Daniels said. "Obviously, Terry gets a lot of attention, rightfully so, but those guys in these types of moments they have to step up and make plays and they did.”
McLaurin caught a touchdown pass, with Crowder and Olamide Zaccheaus both cashing in on two scores each. Both Crowder and Zaccheaus have the benefit of having McLaurin on the squad as the star wide receiver commands loads of attention on the field.
The star Commanders wide receiver caught a 32-yard touchdown pass in stride to the corner of the end zone. Washington head coach Dan Quinn was complimentary of McLaurin after the game, too.
“He's got a knack on a deep ball of tracking it that not everybody has… he has that going for him but his ability to track the deep ball and the connection already with Jayden has been a big one," Quinn said.
The Commanders next take on the Atlanta Falcons, once again on their home field, where they are a 4.5-point favorite heading into the matchup.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Eagles' Nick Sirianni Comments on Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore
• Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Throws Game-Winning TD vs. Eagles
• Eagles Star Jalen Hurts Exits Game vs. Commanders