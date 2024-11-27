Where do the Washington Commanders Stand in the Playoff Race?
The Washington Commanders have now suffered three straight defeats. They recently dropped a brutal 34-26 home contest to the Dallas Cowboys, which saw a few poor plays swing the game in a big way.
Now, the Commanders have started to slide in the NFC as they've got a 7-5 record. They're falling behind the 9-2 Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East standings, and it appears their hope at a playoff bid comes as a wild-card team.
Bleacher Report recently released their playoff bracket picture. Of course, the Commanders are slotted at No. 7 in the conference, which would give them a final bid into the playoffs and facing the Eagles to get the playoffs underway.
In the rankings, the Commanders are just a half a game ahead of the 6-5 Arizona Cardinals.
"Washington is now just a half-game ahead of the Arizona Cardinals for the final wild-card spot. Arizona dropped down to eighth in the NFC standings with its loss to the Seattle Seahawks," Bleacher Report wrote.
The back half of the Commanders' schedule becomes that much more crucial as Dan Quinn looks to earn a playoff bid in his first season with the club, which is led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels -- as the head coach/quarterback duo has transformed the organization.
