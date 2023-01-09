Where Will Commanders Pick in 2023 NFL Draft?

The Washington Commanders now know where they will pick in the first round of this year's draft.

With the 2022 NFL season officially complete, teams are either preparing for the playoffs or preparing a drink on the couch.

For the Washington Commanders, an 8-8-1 record was not enough to qualify themselves a spot in this year's playoffs by a 0.5-game.

That means the Commanders, along with the other 18 teams missing the playoffs, now know where they will pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

As the second-best team in the NFC to miss the playoffs, the Commanders will pick 16th in the draft this spring.

It's five slots back from where the Commanders were originally slated to pick in last year's draft, which shows improvement, but it's not enough to where Washington wants to be.

It's only the third time in franchise history that the team occupies the 16th pick, but it could be a lucky spot. The last time the Commanders picked 16th came just a year ago when the team took wide receiver Jahan Dotson from Penn State.

Washington originally had the 11th pick, but traded back five spots to take Dotson. The only other time the team held that spot in the first round was back in 2011, when the team took Ryan Kerrigan, who leads the franchise in sacks.

The Commanders could make some moves to get out of their pick either to move up or down in the draft, but for now, the team sits at 16.

