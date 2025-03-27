49ers star WR with ties to Commanders may be traded
The Washington Commanders could consider a potential trade as the San Francisco 49ers evaluate their options with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
Under General Manager Adam Peters and new ownership, the Commanders have the resources and financial flexibility to consider adding another playmaker to their offense.
NBC Sports Matt Maiocco reported that team president of football operations/general manager John Lynch is keeping his options open regarding Aiyuk.
“You get calls and you always listen to calls,” Lynch said last month at the NFL Scouting Combine when asked specifically about the possibility of a trade involving Aiyuk.
According to Maiocco, "Aiyuk is due a guaranteed option bonus of $22.855 million on April 1, and with the 49ers working to reduce their long-term cap obligations, eliminating that payment would align with their financial strategy."
The 49ers have already taken steps to clear cap space, particularly to prepare for a contract extension for quarterback Brock Purdy among other moves. With these major financial commitments on the horizon, trading Aiyuk could provide relief.
For the Commanders, acquiring Aiyuk would provide quarterback Jayden Daniels with another proven target.
A factor to consider with any trade is Aiyuk’s health. The receiver suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs, putting his availability for the start of the 2025 season in question.
The upcoming NFL Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, beginning March 30, provides an opportunity for face-to-face trade discussions. The Commanders could have the chance to push for a deal before the April 1 deadline.
As the deadline approaches, all eyes will be on Washington and Peters to see if he will make a move.
