Commanders RB Ties Game vs. Cardinals With Touchdown
The contest between the Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals was always going to be a battle between two offenses. Through the first two drives, it's been exactly that.
Cardinals dual-threat quarterback Kyler Murray set the tone early with a touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Marvin harrison Jr. to open the game up. The Commanders, led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, matched the score as running back Brian Robinson Jr. punched home his third touchdown of the season.
The game is now tied at 7 points apiece, and the trend of continuous scores could continue. Washington has now come away with points on 15 straight drives. They're finding their rhythm and continuously getting into scoring position.
The Cardinals will have no problem matching the Commanders' offensive production, either, which will create for an exciting contest between the two sides. Two of the top rookies in the leagues will be facing off in the offensive clash, too.
Watching Daniels try to keep up with Murray will certainly be interesting throughout the contest.
