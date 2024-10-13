Commanders HC Calls for Defenseive Adjustments Against Ravens
In the highly anticipated matchup between the Washington Commanders and the Baltimore Ravens, the Commanders are having a tough time covering Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn acknowledged the significant impact of the rookie, who has been a game-changer in the first half of the contest. Quinn's candid remarks shed light on the challenges the Commanders faced and the adjustments they needed to make to regain control in the second half.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn acknowledged the difficulties posed by the talented receiver, emphasizing the need for his team to make crucial adjustments.
“Yeah, that’s the deal we knew, and the run game was a big deal,” Quinn stated, noting the Ravens' effective offensive game against their defense. Flowers’ ability to stretch the field and create plays has proven to be a headache for Washington throughout the first half. Recognizing this threat, Quinn stressed the need for his team to sharpen their focus moving forward.
“We’ve got to be able to sharpen up the head and be explosive early on the screen,” Quinn emphasized, pointing to the need for a more aggressive defensive strategy. By honing in on their game plan and effectively shutting down Flowers, the Commanders can regain momentum as they head into the second half.
With the opportunity to start the second half with the ball, Quinn expressed a clear sense of urgency, stating, “We’ve got to find our way right back in it.”
As the Commanders continue to face the Ravens’ offense, they must blend strategic execution with the ability to contain playmakers like Flowers to secure the win.
