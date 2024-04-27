Commander Country

Washington Commanders Trade Back in NFL Draft With Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders GM Adam Peters did what many consider unthinkable, and traded back with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Draft.

ASHBURN, Va. -- As draft traditions go many believe one team should never do what the Washington Commanders did on Friday night.

On Day 2 of the NFL Draft the Commanders surprised many by taking Illinois defensive tackle Jer'Zhan 'Johnny' Newton at pick No. 36.

Then, at pick No. 40, Washington general manager Adam Peters traded back - but not with just any team - with NFC East Division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

In exchange for picks No. 40, 78, and 152 in the 2024 NFL Draft the Commanders are receiving picks No. 50, 53, and 161 from the Eagles.

With the exchange Peters turns one Washington second round pick into two and moves down in the fifth round in the process.

They're next pick will now come at No. 50, pending any further trades.

