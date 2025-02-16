Commanders owner Josh Harris feels strongly about 2025 offseason moves ahead
The Washington Commanders are entering an important offseason with big expectations after a surprising 12-5 season and a deep playoff run. Owner Josh Harris spoke to the media, giving fans an idea of the team's plans for 2025.
While he didn’t announce anything groundbreaking, his honesty about the team’s direction was refreshing. Harris made it clear the team is committed to building on their recent success, especially after Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels' standout performance.
Daniels has quickly become the face of the franchise, speeding up the team's timeline to compete for a championship. His leadership, athleticism, and poise were key in the team's strong performance.
However, Washington knows they need more than just a star quarterback for long-term success. Despite the strong season and playoff appearance, the front office recognizes areas that need improvement to become a more well-rounded team.
One area the team will focus on is the offensive line. Protecting Daniels and improving the running game are top priorities for the Commanders’ growth. With nearly $80 million in salary cap space, Washington has the financial flexibility to make meaningful upgrades in this area. This gives the team a strong position in free agency and the ability to pursue various talent options.
Harris stressed the importance of this moment, saying, “We have a massive opportunity, and none of us are taking that lightly.” Fans are eager to see the team make the most of this chance. The tea, has many options: they can target high-profile free agents, explore trades, and draft talented young players.
This offseason is set to be a busy and exciting time for the Commanders. With a young star quarterback, plenty of salary cap space, and clear guidance from ownership, the team is ready to take big steps toward becoming a consistent contender.
The decisions made in the coming months will shape the future of the franchise and determine whether they can build on their recent success and become a force in the NFC. Fans are hopeful, eager to see how the team will use its resources to support Daniels and compete for a championship in 2025.
