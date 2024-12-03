Commanders Regain Momentum with Statement Win Over Titans
After three rough weeks, the Washington Commanders returned swinging with a 42-14 win over the Tennessee Titans. It's the kind of momentum shift they desperately needed, especially with a tough stretch of the season still ahead.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn didn't hold back on giving the team their flowers for pushing through adversity. "Well, one, they do need this break," Quinn said. "I think that's a big deal for us, going right for a while here. But to see us respond through the hard games, I think that's a big deal for us. To know that there's a lot out there for us and they do need this break."
The Washington head coach also touched on the intense work ethic within the team. "Our times together are really intense, as players and coaches, and so they've really put in the work. That's one of the reasons I love coaching these guys is there's not, 'What are we doing?' It's honestly been the opposite and looking at me, 'What do you want, Q? What's next?' And so, for them, I can't wait for this time, get a break cleared out, and then we come back and we go after it really hard."
Quinn kept it honest about staying locked in and not getting caught up in the bigger picture just yet. "My message for them, can we have the discipline to not look ahead? Can we really get our football in order and just take it to the next one, and then the next one. The narrative is always so far out. Oftentimes, people talk about what's there and I'd much rather be, the most important thing is the fight that you're in. And so, when we come back, I won't talk much about the month ahead, I'll talk about the week ahead then knowing if we take care of those weeks, then they turn into more weeks."
The bye week gives the Commanders time to rest, recharge, and figure out what's working and what's not. Beating the Titans wasn't just about ending their losing streak—it showed what this team can do when everything comes together. The offense was on fire, making big plays, and the defense stepped up by forcing turnovers and shutting down the Titans.
Now, it's about bringing that same energy into the remaining four games of the season. If the Commanders stay focused, tune out the distractions, and take it one game at a time, they could be onto something big. A playoff run isn't just a wish—it's possible. The real question is, can they step up when it counts?
