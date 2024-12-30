Washington Commanders Tight End Gets Paid After Game-Winning Touchdown
Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz delivered his best performance of the season in Sunday night’s thrilling victory over the Atlanta Falcons, securing a playoff berth for his team.
The 12-year veteran showcased his reliability and playmaking ability, hauling in six passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns. His final reception—a two-yard touchdown catch in overtime—sealed the win for the Commanders, adding another chapter to his storied career.
Sunday’s performance was also lucrative for Ertz, as he unlocked three separate bonuses in his contract for Washington.
Signed to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million for the 2024 season, Ertz hit the following incentives, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter:
In total, Ertz obtained $750,000 in bonuses all Sunday night.
The 34-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Commanders in the offseason. Ertz arrived in Washington looking to extend his career after two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.
Ertz has been a consistent presence for the Commanders throughout the season, starting every game and amassing 61 receptions for 610 yards and six touchdowns. Beyond his stats, the veteran has been a key leader in the locker room, mentoring younger players like rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has flourished under his guidance.
It was a night to remember for Zach Ertz, both on and off the field as Washington looks toward the post season.
