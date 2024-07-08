Cowboy Roundup: Bold preseason predictions; Key to Dak success?
As we get back on the saddle after Fourth of July weekend and kick off a new week, let's look at some of the latest Dallas Cowboys news and headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation.
Training camp is just over two weeks away!
Bold training camp & preseason predictions
Cowboys fans are in for an interesting training camp and preseason, with significant contracts needing to be worked out, players looking to earn their roles, and starting jobs up for grabs.
Blogging the Boys looked at some bold predictions for training camp and the preseason from rookies stepping up to second-year players breaking through and a quarterback controversy that could be brewing.
Is running game key to Dak Prescott's success?
Greg Cosell, the longtime NFL Films producer and analyst on NFL Matchup, shared his thoughts that Dak Prescott is the style of quarterback who "needs a complete offense and run game to be effective."
With Ezekiel Elliott as the team's leading back entering the season, is it possible that the Cowboys offense and Prescott take a step back in 2024?
The Cowboys Wire takes a look into the legitimacy of the claims and whether Dak really does need a strong running game to succeed.
Quick Cowboys Hits
