Caelen Carson injury update is cause for Cowboys concern in Week 5
Injuries continue to be a concern for the Dallas Cowboys as head coach Mike McCarthy provided an update on rookie cornerback Caelen Carson's recovery from a shoulder injury.
McCarthy stated to reporters that Carson is "coming along slowly," indicating that the team is taking a cautious approach to his recovery.
A shoulder injury sidelined Carson for the Cowboys' Week 4 win over the Giants. However, he's making strides and participated in limited drills on Wednesday.
MORE: Jerry Jones addresses fan frustrations amid Cowboys' modest start
The status of Carson for the upcoming game against the Steelers is yet to be determined. However, earlier in the week, Stephen Jones, the executive vice president, CEO, and director of player personnel for the Cowboys, expressed confidence in Carson's ability to play against the Steelers on Sunday night.
"I think Carson has a real chance," Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Monday, per DallasCowboys.com. "I think Bland is a longer shot. We'll see. I think [Bland] is really starting to pick it up now, in terms of the workload that Britt [Brown] is giving him. We'll continue to monitor his situation as we move forward."
It would be great news for Dallas to have a healthy Carson on the field. The team began the season with a shortage of cornerbacks after All-Pro DaRon Bland was injured in the preseason.
The defense may still be short-handed this Sunday night with All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs still dealing with an ankle injury.
Dallas will already be missing starting defensive end, Demarcus Lawrence, due to a foot injury sustained against the Giants.
Additionally, Pro Bowl linebacker Micah Parsons, who has a high ankle sprain, has been unable to practice all week, and wide receiver Brandin Cooks has already been ruled out Sunday due to an infection developed in his right knee.
