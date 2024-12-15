Cowboys Country

CeeDee Lamb makes Cowboys history during dominant drive in Week 15

CeeDee Lamb is standing out as one of the best wide receivers the Dallas Cowboys have ever had.

The Dallas Cowboys aren't giving up on the season despite the playoffs being out of reach.

Fighting for respect at this point, they're leaning on star players such as CeeDee Lamb, who put the offense on his shoulders during a second quarter drive against the Carolina Panthers.

Lamb caught three passes for 62 yards, with the final one being a 14-yard touchdown reception.

As impressive as this catch was, it was the screen pass to kick off the drive that made history for Lamb. No. 88 took a short pass from Cooper Rush and turned it into a 20-yard gain.

That moved him past 1,000 yards for the fourth season in a row. He's now the only players in team history to go over that mark in receiving four times during their first five seasons in the league.

Lamb, who signed a four-year, $136 million extension this offseason has fought through a shoulder injury all season and continues to prove he's one of the best pass catchers in the NFL.

