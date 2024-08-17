Cowboys Country

Cooper Beebe's Likely matchups in Preseason Week 2 against Raiders

Koby Skillern

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports
The Dallas Cowboys may have lost their first preseason game, but there's something to be said for moral victories, especially in the preseason.

The Cowboys' rookies exceeded expectations, particularly Cooper Beebe, whose Week 1 performance earned him more first-team reps at center in practice.

Brock Hoffman will still start at center during the Cowboys' preseason clash against the Las Vegas Raiders, but Cooper Beebe will begin at left guard before eventually transitioning to center.

Dallas Cowboys center Cooper Beebe (56) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility
Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders, set to play their starters, will provide an excellent test for Beebe. He'll be tasked with blocking players like Christian Wilkins, one of the league's top defensive tackles, and John Jenkins, who had a career year in 2023.

This will be invaluable experience for Beebe as he sharpens his skills against some of the best in the league. When Beebe moves to center, he'll likely face the Raiders' second-stringers and players fighting to make the roster.

However, the Raiders boast impressive depth on the interior defensive line, with players like Adam Butler, who recorded five sacks last year, and 2023 third-round pick Byron Young, whom the Raiders see as having significant potential.

This matchup will be a crucial opportunity for Beebe to prove his versatility and readiness for the NFL. If Beebe continues to shine this will be a major stepping stone into earning the starting center position before the Cowboys first regular season matchup.

