Cowboys NFL Fantasy: Prop Bets On Zeke, Dak & Amari

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Player props can be a great investment, quite profitable, and a great source of entertainment. But picking the right props and the right players to wager on can be difficult. Luckily Sports Illustrated’s gambling analyst Frank Taddeo has a clear breakdown and proven model on which players deserve bettors attention. Taddeo revealed which NFL players to consider when placing best on the following prop bets: NFL’s passing yards leader, rushing leader, and receiving leader. Considering Dallas has two players in the Top 3 for both passing and rushing, SI’s gambling guru was joined by the editor of Cowboy Maven Mike Fisher to discuss the Dallas playmakers chances to lead the league in those categories.

With the kickoff to the 2020 NFL season quickly approaching, sportsbooks around the country are beginning to open up their extensive betting markets. Outside of Super Bowl futures and season win totals, three of the most popular markets involve predicting who will lead the league in passing, rushing and receiving Yards.

