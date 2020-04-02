Welcome to CowboyMaven+

We are kicking off our premium drive at Cowboy Maven by introducing CowboyMaven+, which will be our premium membership message board.

For the next week, this board will be open to everyone. All articles will remain free. Following that week the board will be open to premium members only. If you sign up to Cowboy Maven and post in this thread between now and midnight next Thursday you will get 30 days of premium access and board access for FREE!

There is NO CREDIT CARD NEEDED. This isn't a deal where you have to give us your credit card info and then we start charging you in a month. You get to experience the best Cowboys news on the planet for free for a month, and if you like what we are doing - and I know you will - you can then sign up to become a premium member at that time.

Once the premium board goes into play the membership price will be $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. That is less than $0.20 per day. That membership comes with a year's subscription to the Sports Illustrated magazine, which includes 12 monthly magazines and four feature magazines that include the NFL Preview and the Swimsuit Edition.

This does not mean all of our content will be locked behind a paywall either. But we will be bringing you more new, exciting, and original content than ever before, from the best staff of writers and content creators on the network.

Thanks to all who have made Cowboy Maven such a home run success over the last few months, and a to everyone who has signed up and who will be signing up. This is going to be an awesome ride as we make continue to make Cowboy Maven the go-to place for everything Dallas Cowboys related.

Remember, Just sign up and leave a comment below and we'll get you your free month!