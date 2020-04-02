CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Welcome to CowboyMaven+

Matt Galatzan

We are kicking off our premium drive at Cowboy Maven by introducing CowboyMaven+, which will be our premium membership message board.

For the next week, this board will be open to everyone. All articles will remain free. Following that week the board will be open to premium members only. If you sign up to Cowboy Maven and post in this thread between now and midnight next Thursday you will get 30 days of premium access and board access for FREE!

There is NO CREDIT CARD NEEDED. This isn't a deal where you have to give us your credit card info and then we start charging you in a month. You get to experience the best Cowboys news on the planet for free for a month, and if you like what we are doing - and I know you will - you can then sign up to become a premium member at that time.

Once the premium board goes into play the membership price will be $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. That is less than $0.20 per day. That membership comes with a year's subscription to the Sports Illustrated magazine, which includes 12 monthly magazines and four feature magazines that include the NFL Preview and the Swimsuit Edition.

This does not mean all of our content will be locked behind a paywall either. But we will be bringing you more new, exciting, and original content than ever before, from the best staff of writers and content creators on the network.

Thanks to all who have made Cowboy Maven such a home run success over the last few months, and a to everyone who has signed up and who will be signing up. This is going to be an awesome ride as we make continue to make Cowboy Maven the go-to place for everything Dallas Cowboys related.

Remember, Just sign up and leave a comment below and we'll get you your free month!

Comments (5)
Mike Fisher
Mike Fisher

Editor

Don't let anybody BS you. (Wingo!) These are the REAL Aldon Smith contract numbers:

G'tees: $95K IF reinstated
Camp: $100K + 100K + 100K IF present
Reg-weekly active bonus = $650K total
8 sacks = $500K
10 sacks = $1M
12 sacks = $1.5M
14 sacks = $2M
ALL IFs accomplished = $4M for Aldon Smith

You don't have to like his history. (I don't). You don't have to believe in his future (We'll see.) But you CANNOT lie about what his contract is. - Fish

No. 1-3
BriAmaranthus
BriAmaranthus

Editor

I like your candor on Smith... tough to root for.

BigHitter09
BigHitter09

Good stuff... 33 is still my favorite number because of TD.

Cowboy Maven+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

I'm told the idea of a Dez Bryant Cowboys comeback is a 'backburner' i

Mike Fisher

The Dallas community is coming together.

BriAmaranthus

by

Matt Galatzan

After all these years and all these times, I'm not sure why we must st

Mike Fisher

Aikman vs Romo

IndyCarTim

by

MikeFisher

My one saving grace during this social distancing is .

MarkBristow22

by

MikeFisher

My Cowboys Mock Draft 1.0

Matt Galatzan

by

MikeFisher

Why did Joe Thomas 'run out of gas'?

Mike Fisher

by

Matt Galatzan

DAK Contract talks: There's no change from the 'new-proposals' news we

Mike Fisher

by

Matt Galatzan

Instead of all the press... can we get some hustle, splash plays,…

daprofessa13

Chris Jones wanted it kept out of the headlines, but yes, Cowboys punt

Mike Fisher