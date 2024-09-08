3 reasons the Cowboys could lose to the Browns
The NFL season is upon us, and the Dallas Cowboys are gearing up to face the Cleveland Browns in their Week 1 matchup. While the Cowboys have a relatively strong roster, several factors could work against them in this game. Let’s dive into the three key reasons why the Cowboys might struggle against the Browns, potentially costing them their season-opener.
3. Offensive Chemistry Concerns
The Cowboys’ offense relies heavily on the connection between quarterback Dak Prescott and star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. However, Lamb’s limited practice time due to his contract holdout could throw off their timing.
Without significant reps together, the passing game might look rusty to start the game. The Browns have one of the best defenses in the NFL, and they will capitalize if there are any timing issues between Lamb and Prescott.
2. Defensive Scheme Transition
New defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer brings a fresh scheme to the Cowboys’ defense. While this change could be positive, it can also bring confusion. The adjustment period for players to grasp the new system could lead to some miscommunications and blown coverages. Facing a talented Browns offense led by Deshaun Watson, they have the weapons to make Dallas pay if they are out of position.
MORE: 3 reasons the Cowboys will beat the Browns
1. Rookie Linemen Can't Contain Myles Garrett
Left tackle Tyler Guyton and center Cooper Beebe are both rookies slated to start on the Cowboys’ offensive line. Starting in your first professional game is a challenge in itself, let alone against one of the best defenses in football. Unfortunately for Guyton and Beebe, it will be a trial by fire when the reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett lines up across them.
If Guyton and Beebe struggle, it could ruin their entire gameplan. Garret can line up anywhere on the line and it will be a must that they don't allow him to wreck the game.
While the Cowboys have the talent to come out of Cleveland with a victory, these three factors could tip the scales in favor of the Browns. To secure the win, Dallas will have to bring their A-game on Sunday.
