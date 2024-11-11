Cowboys fans reach new levels of desperation for quarterback situation
The Dallas Cowboys knew things could be tough after losing Dak Prescott to a hamstring injury. They just didn't think it would get this bad so quickly.
Dallas has yet to place Prescott on the IR as he's seeking a second opion on his options, but fans are already done with his replacements.
Cooper Rush, who admitted this was a "must-win," got the start and managed 45 yards on 13-of-23 passing. Trey Lance replaced him but threw an interception shortly after going into the game.
That led to fans asking Tony Romo to go into the game.
Romo, who was calling the game for CBS, started to warm up and had a little fun with the idea. Although he admitted he wouldn't last long after not playing since the 2016 season.
Undrafted out of Eastern Illinois, Romo had 34,183 yards and 248 touchdowns in 13 years for Dallas, both franchise records. His final play was a touchdown pass to Terrance Williams, against the Eagles.
That was seven years ago but sadly, he still might be able to offer more than fans saw on Sunday.
