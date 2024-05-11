Cowboys First-Round Pick Tyler Guyton Faces Skepticism From Anonymous Coach
The Dallas Cowboys kicked off rookie mini camp on Friday, May 10, and first-round pick Tyler Guyton was among the 20 rookies to take the field. Guyton, a former Oklahoma standout offensive tackle who transferred from TCU, is slated to start at left tackle for Dallas this upcoming season.
Guyton wasted no time showing off his work ethic after being selected with the No. 29 overall pick.
The 6-foot-8, 322-pound rookie moved into an Airbnb just two days after being drafted and immediately began training with renowned offensive line guru Duke Manyweather.
Guyton and his fellow rookies impressed head coach Mike McCarthy, which brings them one step closer to proving the doubters wrong.
Ahead of the start of rookie mini camp, an anonymous Big 12 head coach criticized Guyton's selection in the first round, pointing to his lack of playing time while at TCU.
"He [Guyton] never played at TCU, he was not an every-down player at Oklahoma last year, and he's drafted in the first round," the coach said via ESPN. "That's because he's long. It really is crazy. People think if you're long and athletic, they can coach the rest."
It is a head-scratching criticism of Guyton, who, with his towering stature and raw skillset, has all the tools to excel in the NFL. He has shown that he is willing to put in the work and has shown signs of promise early on. The Cowboys' move back from No. 24 and still being able to select Guyton at No. 29 adds to his value.
Dallas also bolstered its line with third-round pick Cooper Beebe, who was selected with the pick the Cowboys picked up while trading back for Guyton.
The Cowboys wrap up rookie minicamp on Saturday afternoon before they join the veterans next week at OTAs. And they will look to continue proving the doubters wrong.