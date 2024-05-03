Cowboys May Have Brought Back Ezekiel Elliott, But More is Needed
The Dallas Cowboys finally made a move on the free agency front, as they brought back Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott. After spending seven seasons with the team, and 2023 with the New England Patriots, Elliott is looking to return to proper form.
Elliott exploded onto the scene in 2016, securing 1,631 yards 15 TDs, and a 5.1 yards per carry average that should have won him Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, but that honor was given to fellow Cowboys star Dak Prescott.
Since then, Elliott's numbers have dropped every season with 2023 only resulting in 642 yards, 3 TDs, and a paltry 3.1 yards per carry average. Despite the excitement surrounding Elliot's return to the fold, the Cowboys will need to do far more to ensure a proper running game is established in the 2024 season.
Elliott likely still has plenty in the tank, but is he still a three-down back? The idea behind bringing him back and rolling with the current roster of running backs like Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, and Royce Freeman seems to indicate head coach Mike McCarthy and company are going for a committee type of run game.
This might sound like a good idea initially, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones should still be looking into adding one more proven veteran presence.
Dawdle only secured 361 yards last season, and Vaughn saw even less playing time resulting in only 40 yards. The hope that Vaughn could emerge as a prominent second-year player might be too much of a gamble.
The Cowboys should look into the remaining free agents to aid Elliott in case an injury occurs, or he cannot return to any sort of proper form. A viable option could be Dalvin Cook. Cook may not be anywhere where he used to be on the ground game, but he is still an upgrade for Dallas to consider.
If Jones being "all in" is accurate for the 2024 season, then he will need to see about getting one more running back who could act as a failsafe for this committee the team is choosing to experiment with.