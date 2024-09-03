Dallas Cowboys 2024 Nike Zoom Pegasus 41, Where to buy
As the 2024-25 NFL season kicks off this week, it's time to gear up and show your Cowboys pride in the freshest way possible. Nike is bringing you something every Dallas Cowboys fan needs in their lineup: the Nike Pegasus 41 NFL collection.
These kicks are designed to keep you repping your team in both style and comfort, no matter where the season takes you.
Click on any images or links below to pick up your very own pair of Cowboys Nike Zoom Pegasus 41.
These aren’t just sneakers—they’re a statement. Whether you’re lounging at home, hitting the gym, running errands, or cheering in the stands at AT&T Stadium, the Nike Pegasus 41 has you covered.
Showcasing bold primary and secondary Cowboys colors, official team logos, and cutting-edge Nike technology, these shoes are the perfect fan gear for any dedicated Cowboys supporter.
What makes these kicks truly special? Designed with dual Air Zoom units and ReactX foam midsoles, they offer highly responsive, lightweight cushioning that feels like you’re walking on air. Plus, the breathable mesh upper ensures your feet stay cool and comfortable.
Nike’s reputation for top-notch quality shines through in every detail of this collection. From the durable construction to the stylish design, these shoes are a must-have for any Cowboys fan looking to start the season with some swag.
