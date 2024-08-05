3 bargain free agents that could be potential Cowboys targets
The 2024 season is officially underway, and the Dallas Cowboys again have mountains of pressure on their backs. The front office continues beating the drum that this is the season, that everyone is all-in, and that the Cowboys will be ready to conquer any challenger that might stand before them.
However, just like any other team, the Cowboys still could use some more pieces to build a stronger roster.
Here are three free agents the Cowboys should target.
Dalvin Cook - RB
Not too long ago, running back Dalvin Cook was considered one of the best backs in the league. However, a story that we sadly see too many times, injuries, sidelined an amazing talent.
Now, Cook could be looking for an opportunity to reignite his career, and the Cowboys are in desperate need of finding someone who could take first-string reps out of the backfield.
Reaching out to Cook couldn't hurt.
Michael Thomas - WR
Just like Cook, wide receiver Michael Thomas is a big name that could make a splash for the most popular team in the league. Thomas hasn't been the same since an ankle injury that has been nagging him since 2020. However, before the injury, the former New Orleans Saints star had four straight seasons of over 1,000 yards receiving.
Taking a chance on Thomas is exactly that, a chance. But Thomas could be the veteran leadership the Cowboys need to help Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Brooks take the next step in their careers.
Donovan Smith - LT
The hope is that 2024 first-round pick Tyler Guyton fills the void left behind by former left tackle Tyron Smith. However, making the jump from college to the NFL isn't easy, so adding a veteran at left tackle may not be such a bad idea. Donovan Smtih is a two time Super Bowl champion, his second coming last season with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Smith's addition to the team wouldn't be a time to worry about Guyton, but rather, it would be a solid insurance policy that the team could afford to have.
