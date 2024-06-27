Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 73
It's another day closer to the start of the 2024 regular season for the Dallas Cowboys. We are now 73 days away from all the fandom frustrations and happiness that go along with the 60 minutes of football on our screens.
Before we let the anticipation build, let's continue our countdown of the greatest Cowboys ever to wear their respective number for the franchise.
Today's number is, of course, 73, and it belongs to one of the greatest ever to play the game.
Larry Allen - G/T
During his career, Larry Allen was a staple of the Cowboys offensive line. Allen spent 12 years in Dallas, and proved to be everything the franchise had hoped for when he was selected in the second round of the 1994 NFL Draft.
The Hall of Famer proved that the Cowboys could line him up anywhere on the offensive front, and he would prove to be the best player on the field. Allen earned 1st team All-Pro honors while playing right guard, left guard, and left tackle. Something that sounds unheard of in any era.
Allen tragically passed away earlier this month at the age of 52. While the NFL and Cowboys nation still mourn the passing of one of the greats, one can rest assured that Allen's professional career will never be forgotten.
Larry Allen will forever be enshrined for his legendary career, but the person off the field will be missed the most.
